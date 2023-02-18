Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 390.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $120.05 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.05. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

