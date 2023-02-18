Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT opened at $120.05 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.77%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

