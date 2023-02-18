Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$65.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CM. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$73.43 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$69.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$62.52 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$53.58 and a twelve month high of C$82.83. The firm has a market cap of C$56.65 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.66 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.95%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

