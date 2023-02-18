Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$73.43 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$65.99.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$62.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$53.58 and a 12 month high of C$82.83.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.2300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

