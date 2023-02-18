Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $71.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

