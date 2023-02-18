CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 854,400 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 955,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 294.6 days.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $45.50 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCDBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.