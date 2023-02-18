Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Chairman Sells $4,560,907.53 in Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $627.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.