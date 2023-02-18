Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ceridian HCM

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $74.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,581.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.