Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.08.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $144.87 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.13 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

