Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,937 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,453,000 after acquiring an additional 34,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $144.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.13 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNG. Cowen cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

