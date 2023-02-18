Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,461,300 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 1,608,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.5 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

Shares of CFTLF stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. Chinasoft International has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company engaged in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

