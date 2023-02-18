Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Up 1.2 %

CHP.UN stock opened at C$14.80 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$12.18 and a 12 month high of C$15.91. The firm has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 9.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.86, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.