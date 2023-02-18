CIBC Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$150.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$142.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$151.10.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$135.18 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$113.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$127.59. The company has a market cap of C$95.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 14.9900018 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

