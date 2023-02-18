Clarity Financial LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ opened at $160.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $419.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.