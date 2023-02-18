Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Clarus by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Clarus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $370.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Clarus

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLAR. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.