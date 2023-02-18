Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.13) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CBK. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.47) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.22) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.54) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Performance

ETR CBK opened at €11.38 ($12.24) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.17 ($5.56) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.23). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.