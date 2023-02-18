Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.56 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.16 and a 200 day moving average of $186.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

