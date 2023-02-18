Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Performance

Shares of BKI stock opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Knight Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.