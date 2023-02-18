Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 177,765 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,953 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 177,765 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.24 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

