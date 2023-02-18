Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.84 Million Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MOS opened at $49.85 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.