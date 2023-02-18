Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,709,000 after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after acquiring an additional 328,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE ED opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.35. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

