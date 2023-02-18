Cormark Lowers Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$4.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chorus Aviation from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

TSE CHR opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.66. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.24 and a 1 year high of C$4.54. The company has a market cap of C$690.37 million and a PE ratio of 340.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.06.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

