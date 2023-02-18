Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $630,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,814 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 254.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,298,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 932,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 987,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 739,495 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Further Reading

