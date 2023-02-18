Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.37% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $45,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.5 %

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

BAH stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

