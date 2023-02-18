Credit Suisse AG Buys 128,716 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,716 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $40,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

