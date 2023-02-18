Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.27% of IDEX worth $41,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in IDEX by 416.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

NYSE IEX opened at $231.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.53. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

