Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of W.W. Grainger worth $50,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $677.35 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $685.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $439.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $666.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

