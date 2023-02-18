Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 678,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,433 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $47,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 1,010.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 276,251 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 26.5% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after acquiring an additional 229,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 82,894 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $85.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

KRYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,715,913 shares in the company, valued at $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $843,212.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,444,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $300,139.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,688 shares in the company, valued at $141,236,135.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock worth $5,704,919. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech Profile

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.