Credit Suisse AG Has $41.49 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,813 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Exelon worth $41,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

