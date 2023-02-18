Credit Suisse AG Has $42.24 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 159,013 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Baxter International worth $42,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $41.00 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

