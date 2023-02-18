Credit Suisse AG Has $44.87 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,130 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $44,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 168.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $145.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 1.64. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

