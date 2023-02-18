Credit Suisse AG Has $45.60 Million Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,082,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,982 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $45,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 97.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 495.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $55.94 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 799.14, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

