Credit Suisse AG Has $51.07 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Snowflake worth $51,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 205.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Snowflake by 7.1% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Snowflake by 77.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $154.08 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $295.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $158.28.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.82.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

