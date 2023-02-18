Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of BCE worth $46,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.18.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.