Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $42,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

