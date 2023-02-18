Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,138 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Sun Life Financial worth $45,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $56.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

