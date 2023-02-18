Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,755 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $43,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $354.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.61. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.