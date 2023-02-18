Credit Suisse AG Sells 314,602 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 314,602 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.29% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $42,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,279,000 after acquiring an additional 219,242 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,997,000 after acquiring an additional 290,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,993,000 after purchasing an additional 104,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.05. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

