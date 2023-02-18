Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €94.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($101.08) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays set a €69.40 ($74.62) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($91.40) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Trading Down 3.3 %

DHER opened at €40.38 ($43.42) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a one year high of €103.65 ($111.45). The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.70.

Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

