Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on CROX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.29.

CROX opened at $131.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.91.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The company had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,571 shares of company stock worth $9,354,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Crocs by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

