CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €63.80 ($68.60) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €62.91 and its 200-day moving average is €55.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a twelve month high of €70.20 ($75.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

