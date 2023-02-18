Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,438 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Generac by 27.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 10.1% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.37.

GNRC opened at $126.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

