Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,777 ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

