Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in NMI were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 400.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NMI by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NMI by 563.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NMI Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NMIH opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.