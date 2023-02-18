Dakota Wealth Management Buys 1,245 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,560,000 after acquiring an additional 433,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $129.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $150.54. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.