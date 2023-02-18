Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $66.23 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $82.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58.

