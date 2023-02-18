Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.82) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.03) to GBX 1,535 ($18.63) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.39) to GBX 1,400 ($16.99) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

NYSE GSK opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

