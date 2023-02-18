Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,699,000 after purchasing an additional 72,838 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,271,000 after buying an additional 197,409 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,825,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research firms recently commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.37. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.