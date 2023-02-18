Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.26.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify Company Profile

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.