Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 72,752 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.61.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

